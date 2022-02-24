Adesua Etomi Stuns In Her 36th Birthday Photos

Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 36th birthday on 22nd February 2022, IGBERETV reports.

She shared a new photo of herself with the caption;

“Welcome to the year of being all that God has called you to be.

No more hiding, no more cowering, no more shrinking, no more fear. Take your hands off your face.

Don’t you know, that a city set upon a Hill cannot be hidden.

All glory to God. The writer of my life’s journey. The one who preserves my life.

For you, I will walk into the fulness of ALL you have created me to be.

I pray that at the end of my life, you say, ‘well done’. I pray that I take what you have given me and multiply it.

And when my name is remembered, I pray it is because I always remembered yours.

22 2 22- Never been regular.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaRogaiKR-V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

