Adorable Photos Of Rosy Meurer & Churchill’s Son, King’s First Day At School

King Churchill, the son of popular philanthropist Olakunle Churchill and his wife, actress Rosy Meurer, has started school.

Olakunle Churchill’s son, King

His excited mother took to her Instagram page to share adorable photos and videos of his first day at school, which she said was sent to her by his school teacher.

She also disclosed that the young champ who will turn one in few days, is very independent and knows his rights.

Rosy wrote,

“King Churchills First day of school ���

His teacher sent me pictures of him in class. ❤️� He is very independent and he knows his rights like his daddy would say. Too cute ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See the photos below,

In other news, Rosy Meurer was recently dragged to filth on social media for wishing King, Churchill’s son with his ex-wife, Tonto Dikeh, a happy birthday.

According to netizens, she doesn’t have the right to celebrate him because she doesn’t have a cordial relationship with his mother.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...