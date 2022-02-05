AFCON 2021 3rd Place Play-off : Burkina Faso Vs Cameroon 3 – 0 – (Live)

Third place in the Africa Cup of Nations is up for grabs today as hosts Cameroon take on Burkina Faso in Yaounde.

A gruelling penalty shootout defeat against seven-time champions Egypt ended their hopes of a title on home soil and they will be back in action just 48 hours later in Yaounde.

That is because CAF moved this game forward a day, having originally scheduled it for Sunday afternoon.

Burkina Faso’s wait for an AFCON crown goes on after losing to Senegal in the semis but they can replicate their third-place finish in 2017 by defeating Cameroon.

