AFCON 2021 Semi-Finals: Burkina Faso Vs Senegal 0 – 0 – (Live)

Senegal overcame Equatorial Guinea to set up an Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against Burkina Faso.

Ex-Bristol City forward Famara Diedhiou put Senegal ahead with a first-time strike following Sadio Mane’s pass.

Equatorial Guinea were awarded a penalty before the decision was overturned, but then equalised soon after through Jannick Buyla’s low shot.

But substitute Cheikhou Kouyate volleyed Senegal ahead, with Watford’s Ismaila Sarr side-footing a late third.

Senegal v Equatorial Guinea as it happened, plus reaction and analysis
Senegal, who never have won the tournament, face Burkina Faso on Wednesday, before Egypt play Cameroon in the second semi-final on Thursday, with the final taking place on Sunday, 6 February.

