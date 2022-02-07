AFCON Final: Momment Mohamed Salah Was Asked If He Wants To Be The Referee

The AFCON final referee well and truly put Mohamed Salah in his place after comically offering him his cards and whistle following multiple complaints made by the Egypt star.

Mohamed Salah was brutally shut down by referee Victor Gomes during the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday.

The South African official sarcastically tried to hand Salah his cards and his whistle, as if to say ‘would you like to ref the game, pal?’, following a series of complaints made by the Egyptian.

The Liverpool man had been in the referee’s ever since the fourth minute when he took issue with his decision to award Senegal an early penalty.

Luckily for the Egyptians, goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal saved Sadio Mane’s spot-kick.

But persistent whinging, from both sides, didn’t let up and after half an hour Gomes was forced to put his foot down with Salah.

Source: https://twitter.com/goal/status/1490419779873693701?t=i4aMSiMOb_8CJmrQbRidew&s=19

