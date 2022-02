President Macky sall of Senegal made the pledge after receiving the team led by the head coach Aliou Cissé..

He has also given each member of the team 0.0494 acres of land in the capital Dakar and 0.124 acres of land in diamniadio for winning AFCON.

This is commendable, it is a great motivation.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...