AFCON2021: Winning With Senegal Is The Best Day Of My Life – Sadio Mane

Sengalese Leading player and Afcon 2021 Best Player of the Tournament, Sadio Mane has disclosed to Journalists that winning that match is indeed the best day of his life.

Sadio who was strategic and a key factor in the game speaks to Journalists at the end of the match that ended in a penalty shoot out.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zm-iH-DMyQ

Sadio commends his teammates for the support and Credited the victory to the Country’s Team Coach, Aliou Cisse.

Source: MO TV

https://www.facebook.com/106665287667925/videos/1145547839549458/

