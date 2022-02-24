Africa Needs Third World War More Than Every Other Continent – Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba, formal presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC who formally declared his intention to run for the country’s president in 2023 has discuss the Third War III has big advantage for Africa.

Adamu Garba share this on his Facebook page

Here is what he wrote

Most of you don’t know that Africa needs the Third World War more than every other continent on the planet. We were nothing in the first and the second, that’s why we remained poor and abandoned. WW3 is an opportunity for Africa.

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10225419614292987&id=1103719094&sfnsn=scwspmo

