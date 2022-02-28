Again, Court Denies Abba Kyari Bail

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday refused to grant bail to the detained former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau, Nigerian Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Justice Ekwo held that already there is an order of the court which had granted the Federal Government power to detain Kyari for further 14 days.

Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Federal High Court in Abuja, had on the 23rd of February, granted the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) permission to further detain DCP Abba Kyari and six others for 14 days.

NDLEA had in the application pleaded for more time to detain Kyari and others on the ground that the hard drug trafficking allegations against the suspect were complex and may require the agency traveling outside the shore of the country to make some clarifications.

https://independent.ng/breaking-court-denies-abba-kyari-bail/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

