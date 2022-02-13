Again, Gunmen Kill 4 Policemen At Enugu Checkpoint

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCj3gmp8ZTA

Four policemen on stop-and-search duty in the outskirts of Enugu metropolis have been shot dead by armed hoodlums.

The incident reportedly happened at about 3pm on Saturday in Obeagu community, along Amaechi-Ekeotu-Agbani Town Road, leaving the road deserted till 7pm.

The latest attack is coming barely two days after some security officers were killed in Enugu State.

Confirming the development, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who did not give the number of casualties said, “Police operatives have been duly deployed and are on the trail of the unknown armed assailants.

“You will be updated with further development, please,” he added.

Some of the tricycle operators plying the road, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told NAN that armed hoodlums came in a Sienna car and a Lexus Jeep and opened fire on the unsuspecting policemen on duty.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/13/again-gunmen-execute-4-policemen-in-enugu/

