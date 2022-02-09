Aisha Buhari Pays Amaechi A Visit (Photos)

The First Lady Aisha Buhari and her entourage pays The Minister of Transportation Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi a visit following his Turbaning on Saturday. Amaechi has been rumored to be President Muhammadu Buhari’s anointed for the office of the Presidency come 2023.

Amaechi, who is overseeing the construction of a university of transportation in Daura, was decorated at the palace of the emir of Daura, Faruk Umar, as Dan Amanar of Daura meaning trusted son of Daura. Daura is the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday, Mrs Buhari posted photos of her visit to Amaechi on social media, she wrote.

I was received by the Hon. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and his dear wife, Dame Judith when I paid them congratulatory visit for his coronation as the Dan Amana of Daura by the Daura Emirate council recently



https://www.instagram.com/p/CZwElaWMXKo/?utm_medium=copy_link

Amaechi and his wife also presented gifts to the first lady. Personalities including governors and ministers were present at the chieftaincy ceremony on 5th February 2022.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...