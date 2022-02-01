Akwa Ibom Commissioner Kneels Down As Governor Udom Annoints Him As Successor (Photo)

This is the photo of akwa ibom Commissioner for Lands, Umo Eno on his kneels as Governor udom annoints him as the next Governor of akwa ibom.

SPOTTED: Udom Emmanuel’s Preferred Successor Kneels Before Him

Pastor Umo Eno, the candidate “anointed” to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has been spotted kneeling before him.

Obong Victor Attah, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, had presented Eno, the current Commissioner for Land and Water resources, before some PDP stakeholders on Sunday.

This had triggered crisis among some stakeholders interested in the number one job in the oil-rich state.

But defending his choice at a programme on Monday, Emmanuel said it was God who picked Eno.

“Let me say this emphatically, I mean well for this State, that is why I waited for God to show me the man who would continue with the pace of developmental strides we have started in the last six plus years and then move the needle even further.”

“Pastor Umo Eno is a highly respected person; he has enormous capacity, is an epitome of humility, and is blessed with the common touch, a compelling story and is God- fearing.

“He is a successful entrepreneur who has employed our people, lifted thousands from poverty to prosperity. He will be coming to the office of Governor with an economic blueprint that will further guarantee employment, development, and economic prosperity for our people.

“He is a man of peace and will ensure that the peace and security of life we have enjoyed in the last six plus years will be maintained. His life story resonates with the story of most ordinary Akwa Ibom people,” he had stated.

It is unclear when Eno met Emmanuel and knelt before him but there are reports that it was after the governor publicly declared that the commissioner has been favoured as his successor.



https://dailytrust.com/spotted-udom-emmanuels-preferred-successor-kneels-before-him

