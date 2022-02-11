Alex Ferguson Ordered Me Out Of His Office Over Ronaldo – Rooney

The former Everton striker famously asked Manchester United board to let him leave the club in 2010 after falling out with Ferguson for questioning the club’s ambition.

The striker and the Scot fell out again during the manager’s final year at the Theatre of Dreams.

Rooney was unhappy after Manchester United allowed Ronaldo and Tevez to leave the club in 2009, with the club bringing in Antonio Valencia, Michael Owen and Gabriel Obertan as replacements.

“They were offering me a contract of £200,000 a week, so it would have been quite easy for me to say, ‘five years, £200,000 a week… let me sign it now,’’ Rooney said, according to Metro.

But I wanted success on the pitch – that means more to me.

“We sold [Carlos] Tevez, then we sold [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I was the one player left who was high profile.

“I went into Alex Ferguson’s office, and I said to him: ‘What’s the plan here? At the minute, we’ve brought in two young English players who are unproven.’ I remember Alex Ferguson’s response was, ‘Get out of my office.’”

