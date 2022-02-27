ALL PROGRESSIVES GRAND ALLIANCE (APGA) ENUGU STATE ON THE LOCAL GOVT ELECTIONS IN ENUGU

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Enugu State had at its extraordinary meeting held on 26th day of February 2022 released the hereunder resolutions regarding the just concluded Enugu State Local Government Election.

1.The leadership of APGA Enugu State commends the good people of Enugu State for coming out to vote for the candidates of APGA in the various Local Government Areas in the state but are disappointed by non- or short availability of ENSIEC staff and Electoral materials for various venues used for the election.

2.The party decries the activities and actions of the Mr Ajogwu led Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission which reneged on their statutory oaths and betrayed the mandate imposed on them.

3.The party condemns in totality the gravity of electoral harassment, intimidation, violence, assault and malpractices displayed by the ruling party in the state in collaboration with the Electoral Commission and its officers wherein lives and properties were lost.

4.The party further detests and rejects the pre-written Electoral results declared by ENSIEC even in many glaring areas where no Elections were conducted, and calls on ENSIEC to immediately withdraw the illegal certificates of return issued to the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party.

5.The party calls on our teeming supporters to remain calm and resolute as we commence the process of nullification of the outcome of the irresponsible conduct of a clearly biased electoral body, which is against the will of the people. It will not stand.

6.Once again, the state leadership of APGA commends our candidates and supporters for embarking on the journey of re-writing the political history of Enugu State. We will do what is legally necessary to reverse this blatant abuse of our sensibilities.

Our State has never had it so bad. This is the final dance of a failed PDP government and the disgraceful Mr Ajogwu led electoral body, as we have no doubt that Enugu will be rescued from the hands of these ravenous lions come 2023 especially as the new Electoral Act 2022 has been signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Thank you ndi Enugu.

Ndubuisi Enechionyia

APGA Enugu State Chairman

Hon. Dickson Ani

APGA Enugu State Secretary

