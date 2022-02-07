Amaechi’s Turbaning: How Bad Weather Got Delegates Stranded At Airport (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EhhN44Hkb7Q

Bad Weather holds 5 Governors, 56 MHRs and 21 Senators at airports enroute Daura for Amaechi’s turbanning.

Reports from Daura, Katsina State following the turbanning of Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Dan Amanar Daura indicated that some dignitaries were held up at different airports around the country awaiting and unable to fly into Katsina State to grace the event due to bad weather.

Weather reports from Katsina State indicated a hazy and heavily windy atmosphere with poor visibility, making it difficult for planes from around Nigeria to fly into Katsina Airport.

Among those held up were Governors Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Bagudu Atiku of Kebbi State and Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State, who were at the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Others were Governors El Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, Sen Tanko Al-makura, Fmr Deputy Governor Adamawa Martins Babale, Fmr Deputy Governor Nasarawa Silas Agara, Sen Ibrahim Goje, Sen Dangana Ocheja, Sen Dalhatu Sangari, Sen John Danboyi, Sen John Eno, Sen Ayogu Eze, Sen Sonni Ogboji, Sen Muhammad Hassan, Sen Ali Ndume, Sen Godiya Akwashiki among many others were also stranded at various airports due to the bad weather in Katsina State.

Among those in Daura who graced the the epoch-making ceremony were representatives of Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, Aviation,. Others were Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, (Ọjájá II), the Ooni of Ife, Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State, Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, Dr. Muhammadu Nuhu Sanusi, Emir of Dutse, King Alfred Diete Spiff, Amayanabo of Twon Brass and a host of others.

The event, which was transmitted live on National Television, attracted dignitaries from across Nigeria. The atmosphere in Daura was charged and animated with many pouring encomiums on Amaechi on account of his enviable public service records.

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the conferment of the title of “Dan Amanar,” (the trusted one) on him by the Daura Emirate Council.

The President’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued by one of his media aides, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja.

President Buhari described the conferment of the title on Amaechi as a clear commitment to the harmonious relationship between the nation’s diverse cultures.

He commended the Minister “for working with enormous energy to make the CHANGE we promised Nigerians a reality,” noting that “the change we are witnessing in the transport sector is an extraordinary legacy.”

