America’s B-52 Long-Range Bombers Arrive In UK As Russia Tensions Remain High

American B-52 long range bombers have touched touch down in the UK as tensions with Russia remain high.

The planes arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday morning as part of a planned Bomber Task Mission.

The jets took off at 2am on Friday, refueled in Nova Scotia and will conduct drills with NATO allies.

One former defence official claimed the bombers could easily conduct missions in eastern Europe and Russia from the base if needed amid reports of the mass of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border.

Amid the heightened tensions with Russia, the official told The Daily Telegraph: “Is this aligned to current tensions? Yes and no.”

They added: “From Fairford they could operate against a range of targets: troop concentrations in southern Russia and Belarus, Moscow/St Petersburg, even the naval bases in the White Sea

