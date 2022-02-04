Amnesty International Condemns Suspension Of Vision FM ‘Idon Mikiya’ Programme

Amnesty International condemns the suspension of Vision FM 92.1 Abuja’s programme ‘Idon Mikiya’ by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) @nbcgovng @FMICNigeria @NhrcNigeria.
We call on Nigerian government @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @FMICNigeria @nbcgovng to immediately lift the supension of the programme and the fine. Clampdown on the media is an attack on freedom of expression.
https://twitter.com/AmnestyNigeria/status/1489616028783022085?t=-063d3Dlyy9M7ogTPIr3zQ&s=08
