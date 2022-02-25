Amotekun Not In Rivalry With Other Security Agencies – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu stated on Thursday that the creation of the State Security Network, Amotekun Corps, benefited the state and other key security organisations.

Akeredolu, who stated that Amotekun was not established to compete with other security agencies, advocated for collaboration and synergy among sister agencies and the state security agency.

The governor spoke in his office while meeting Dayo Oni, the state’s new Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

He stated that the Amotekun corps could be of great service to the NIS, and that the state security agency was familiar with the topography in the state and could give support on security matters throughout the Sunshine State.

“We know your duties and responsibilities as immigration service. We do appreciate what you do. I know that before you came here, as you rightly noted, we have always assisted your previous colleagues.

“Amotekun is a child of necessity and it has come to stay and the state is better for it. Work with Amotekun. It is not created to rival you. Work with them. Amotekun can help you,” Akeredolu said.

The NIS boss, Oni, commended the approach of the governor to tackling security challenges in the state, stressing that the formation of Amotekun was one great intervention that had received applause from everywhere.

“I want to appreciate you for what you have been doing for the NIS. I am new but the record is there. But like Oliver Twist, I will still ask for more, especially in the area of operational vehicles.

“I want to really commend the governor for his approach on crime, particularly on the formation of Amotekun,” Oni said.

