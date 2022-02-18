Amuwo Odofin LGA Reportedly Replace Medical Staff At PHC With Private Companies

So I normally use the Amuwo Odofin Primary Health Care Centre in Lagos, situated in the Amuwo Odofin Local Government secretariat in Festac, so you can imagine how happy I am when last week, they finally commissioned the new Primary Health Care building named after Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Finally, we can use a proper place instead of that bungalow that is always crowded and stuffy.

You can then imagine my shock when I went there on Tuesday and I saw that the Pharmacy staff, and even the medical laboratory staff that I normally see there were no longer there. I saw new faces in the pharmacy and lab sections.

I asked one of their senior doctors, who is from the same town as me (omo iye mi) and he told me something that I find disturbing.

Did the council chairman build the centre with his private money or it was the LGA money ni? Because the doctor told me that the people who are in the pharmacy and lab now are private companies with relationship with the chairman. He said that they were already working in the council before the building of the new edifice sef, and that the government officials employed to the pharmacy and lab have always been intimidated by these private companies with the backing of the chairman.

He said that even last week, the government officials had packed into the facility gleefully after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissioned the new building with pomp and pageantry, but the chairman sent them back to the bungalow at the back of the building and ordered the private companies into the new building.

I had to ask if the people that were ordered out were not government officials because why will government be paying people to work and another government will be taking that work from them and giving it to someone else. I asked the old doctor to send me to the government pharmacy to buy my drug so I can ask questions stylishly from them but those ones were also using style to dribble me. Seems they are afraid of the chairman and/or the private pharmacy and lab people. I kuku can’t blame them. Security of life is important abeg.

Anyway, my question is simple? Did the Chairman of Amuwo Odofin LGA, Comrade Engr Valentine Buraimoh build the Oluremi Tinubu PHC building with his money ni? Even if he did and he donated it to the LG, must he interfere in how it must be used? Who are these private companies and what relationship do they have with the chairman? Is the chairman saying the employed pharmacists and lab scientists by the state health boards are not competent ni? Is this what is happening across all LGAs in Lagos?

Governor Sanwo-Olu and everyone, please if you know what is happening, let me know o. Because na so corruption dey take start for Nigeria.

