An Encounter With A Job Applicant

I run a POS business, so put up a vacancy to fill a vacant post.

On Tuesday, this lady called seeking to apply for the job, I told her I will get back to her on when to come. Friday afternoon, I gave her a call and asked if she was available on Saturday by 12noon, she said yes, so we had an appointment.

11:30am, she called to confirm the appointment, which I affirmed. Few minutes to 12noon, she called that she is in front of my shop, where am I?

Which of my shops? I asked.

Your shop here.

Kindly describe the shop you are. A kiosk by a container, she answered.

Ok, ask the lady there to tell you where you can find me(my location is close by)

I can’t find any lady, she responded, then hissed.

Just ask anyone you can find there then. (Call dropped)

(5mins later) She showed up, calling my number to confirm it’s me.

She came with a younger sibling, I gave the boy a stool to sit outside, while I told her to come in to sit.

Good afternoon, I said.

Afternoon (barely audible), she responded.

What is your name? Bree

Sound weird to me(never heard of it)

Spell it. Showed me a Tattoo with the inscription BREE

I pretended not seeing it, she said BREE.

Still surprised, so I asked, where are you from. She was like, why ask, then answered; Anambra.

Where do you live? She mentioned the street, but I’m not familiar with such street. What landmark is close by to your house? She seems not to know what I meant by landmark, so I rephrase, what popular place or house or individual is closed by? She said she doesn’t know anywhere that she is new.

How new? She couldn’t answer.

Who are you living with? Parents, Uncle, Aunt or who? (Why ask countenance), then she said Mum.

I noticed a wedding ring, so I asked, are you married? Yes, she answered. Where is your husband? Why are you asking, she queried? I need to know, I answered. He is in the East, she responded.

If your husband is in the East, how do you intend to cope working as a POS attendant, do you go visiting or he comes down? How is that your business? ( I shock)

I wasn’t so perturbed, so I asked, do you know the nature of the job? You tell me the nature of the job and I will know if I can do it or not.

I can only tell you the job description/specification, you should know the nature of any job you are seeking for.

I’m sorry, I can’t take you. Kindly take your leave.

NB: all the period I was chatting with her, she was chatting with her bro sitting outside intermittently about a movie. With so many side comments (her dialect) in respect to our discussion.

Is it wrong of me to have judged her base on her attitude and gestures, or such should have been given an opportunity on the job first?

