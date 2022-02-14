Anambra: Charles Soludo Calls For Applications For Appointments

Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo on Sunday called for applications from those who wants to serve in his government.

He said for any person to be appointed in his government, they must submit their applications with a Curriculum Vitae and do written, oral interviews. He also said that he had opened a date for the expression of interest and submission of credentials which would be done online.

According to a release from the office of the Chairperson of the eighty-man Transition Committee, Dr Oby Ezekwesili on Sunday, Soludo has approved the opening of the Database for employment.

According to the statement, Soludo has committed to giving everyone who has requisite competencies, capabilities, and relevant valuable contributions to make toward the good governance of Anambra State an opportunity to do so.

“Therefore, to enable an accessible, open, credible, and competitive process, the Governor-Elect has approved the launch of the online system to collect information on available competencies, experiences, and interests through a platform www.anambratalent.ng.

This platform is designed for indigenes of Anambra to “Express Interest” in volunteering or seeking a political appointment or career in paid public service positions. This Human Resources tool offers a transparent and level playing field for talent search and team selection processes consistent with the vision of the Governor-Elect.

We are delighted to publish this widely anticipated announcement of the public call for Expression of Interest from individuals who are interested in serving the people of Anambra State.

We hope to attract problem-solvers with passion, competence, capacity, and integrity who are interested in joining a team of other selfless public servants to build a livable and prosperous state.

The positions available range from advisory services, technical assistance, executive positions as commissioners and heads of departments and agencies, membership of commissions and boards of parastatals and agencies; local government administration; etc. (please refer to the current list of ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) of Anambra State, as well as the Manifesto of the Governor-Elect).

Please write and upload a Value Proposition that shows what problem(s) you would like to solve for Anambra, how you intend to do so, and what makes you the fit and proper person to do so on www.anambratalent.ng or send it to Talent@anambratalents.ng no later than February 28, 2022″ he said.



https://dailytrust.com/soludo-calls-for-applications-for-appointments

