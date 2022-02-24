Anambra Election: Appeal Court Upholds Andy Uba’s Sack

ANAMBRA GUBER: Appeal court upholds Andy Uba’s sack

…as another Court nullifies APC congresses in Anambra.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the December 20, 2021 judgment of Federal High Court Abuja which nullified the participation of APC and nomination of Senator Andy Uba as the party’s candidate in the concluded 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, the appellate court dismissed Uba’s appeal, and agreed with the lower court judgement barring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing the Anambra APC candidate and the party’s participation.

The Appellate court held in the judgment that Andy Uba’s appeal lacks merit as it did not show any prove why the decision of the lower court, which nullified his candidacy, and that of APC participation in the gubernatorial election should be set aside.

The three-man panel held that Andy Uba’s nomination was invalid, political heist and fraud.

In another judgement, the Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka on Wednesday declared as a nullity, wards, local government and state congresses held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in January 2022 in Anambra.

The party had conducted congresses that produced Mr Basil Ejidike as the state chairman. But Court ruled that the exercise contravened the initial Interlocutory injunction earlier issued by the court.

