‘Another Man Has Gone To See The Parents Of My Wife To Be’

Please don’t mind my grammars but I will try my best to make readers understand what I’m trying to say.

I met my girlfriend at the time I was being disturbed by my parents to bring a wife. But then I was not really ready for marriage and this girl I met during that time happens to be the girl I love most.

I showed her how much I love her and I know she really loves me too. I’ve tested her love for me many times and I can proof how much this girl loves me.

To cut the story short, we had a misunderstanding couple of months ago and it lasted for two weeks befre we settled it. What really caused the fight was a guy that I feel like they were having a relationship and I confronted my girlfriend. She said they’ve known each other befre she met me and they weren’t dating anymore though the guy has been trying to come back to her but she just decided to keep him as friend according to what she told me.

So this particular guy again I saw him coming to ask of her in her house when I was there and I did not feel good seeing that guy. I had to leave and didn’t pick the girl call for some time and she stopped calling me too. Though I know I’m gonna call her back when Im done angry and I was even expecting her to call me more and maybe I would eventually pick but I didn’t see her call for a week.

So I started feeling somehow when she uploaded that particular guy pick on facebook and tagged it “my love.” She uploaded it both on whatsapp and facebook so that I caN see it because I stopped checking her whatsapp status. When I couldn’t feel okay anymore I decided to end the fight jokingly with her and it worked then I asked her after few days of settlement why she had to put that guy on her status but she said she did it because she saw where I also put some girls on my status and me putting love emoji so she retaliated with that because it hurt her.

We settled the fight and we agreed never to get mad at each other again. But just of recent I heard it from her sister that the guy I always see with my girlfriend has come to their house to see her parents and I shoudnt even waste my time with her or tell her. I was not okay when I heard that story and coudnt believe until I asked my girlfriend if she’s hiding anything from me but she said No.

After asking her so many times she finally told me to ask her whatever I heard and I told her. She answered yes and I was shocked. I asked her why she had to do that and she explained how her dad had been insulting her at home to go and marry and even transferred the aggressiveness to her mother if she fails to bring a man befre this year though, she always tell me everything her father is doing with her at home and always cry when telling me but I keep telling her to please have patient that we will go to see him very soon.

So the second thing she said was that when we had a misunderstanding for some weeks and we didn’t talk she believed I’ve done with her and she can’t wait to loose both ways even though she loves me more than the guy. Now the guy had gone to see her parents but my girlfriend said its nothing that she can’t get married to the guy and that meeting is nothing, so I fell relaxed and asked her what we are going to do. She told me to impregnate her and then she will go and tell her father that she is pregnant for another guy and not the guy that came to see him. We had sex but unfortunately she didn’t get pregnant. So she decided to tell her mom what’s going on and how much she want me and her to marry. So the mother took her to her father and told her everything my girlfriend said that it’s not the guy that came to see them is her husband that the main husband is coming to see them but the father changed it and got upset with them that why and what’s the meaning of that nonsense, if she doesn’t love the guy that came to see them why did she introduced him to them.

She recorded all the insults the father said and played it for me. I was so shocked and this girl started crying to the extent that I had to take her out that day to feel happy. She said she doesn’t want to marry that guy but that guy had come with his parents to see my girlfriend parents.

Now I don’t know what to do because my girlfriend said she will kill herself if we don’t get married which can’t even happen. Whenever I tell her to please let peace reign that she should go ahead and marry the guy she will get mad and would never talk to me anymore until I beg her. And sometimes when I jokingly tell her that I will also go and see another girl parent so that I won’t loose at both ends she kneel and start crying not to even do so. She always tell me to put mind at rest that we would get married but I don’t see it working at all because those guys parents will be making preparations day by day. My girlfriend tells me most things the parents say and I always feel bad.

Plz ineed ur advice because i’m confused. The only thing that could help us was the pregnancy but when she did the test she was told she wasnt pregnant. Now she is regretting her actions because she never knew all these could happen. She’s confused too because she cried everyday because of all these.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...