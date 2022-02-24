Anti-War Protests Hit Russia Despite Attempts To Stifle Them

Demonstrations broke out across Russia on Thursday evening as citizens protested President Vladmir Putin’s ongoing attack on Ukraine. Police, apparently anticipating the unrest, “moved swiftly to stifle any dissent at home,” The Daily Beast reports, including preemptively arresting known activists before they even reached the protests.

In St. Petersburg, protesters marched against the war, risking arrest:

In Moscow, protesters chanted “no war” even as police scrambled to close Pushkin Square:

Anti-war protests even stretched to Siberia, where protesters marched on the streets of Novosibirsk.

Protesters around the world also united against war in Ukraine, with demonstrations in London, Paris, and Washington, D.C.



https://theweek.com/russo-ukrainian-war/1010574/anti-war-protests-break-out-across-russia-despite-attempts-to-stifle

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...