It’s very popular among guys saying to their selves “make money and you’ll get women”.

They’re right , you’ll get women that want your money not you.

Women like who they like, your money won’t make them like you, there’ll always be one guy she’s in love with, who you have everything more than but her heart will be closed to you.

