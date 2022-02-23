APC 2023: CPC & ACN Blocs Have Been Settled, Time For nPDP, APGA Blocs – Penguin2

In 2013, four different parties, CPC, ACN, ANPP and Some part of APGA, came together and coalesced to become one political party known today as APC.

Later on in 2014, Chibuike Amaechi, the then governor of Rivers State, led five (5) rebellious governors and other heavyweight politicians of the PDP who had christened themselves as New PDP (NPDP), to join the newly formed APC and thereby reinforced the party and gave it more reach and influence.

At the party’s presidential convention in 2014, Muhammad Buhari of the CPC bloc became the presidential flag bearer of the party while Yemi Osinbajo of the ACN bloc became his running mate.

Graciously, these two won the election in 2015 and won re-election in 2019 and would be completing their constitutionally possible two terms.

Now, as the party prepares for 2023, does it not translate to greed for either of CPC or ACN bloc to still want either the presidency or the vice presidency?

As a union of different blocs, does it not make sense therefore that 2023 should be the year that the ANPP, APGA and NPDP bloc be rewarded for their role in the success of APC in 2015?

Or is any bloc trying to claim that it’s contribution is the highest and therefore other blocs should remain as spectators while they keep taking and sharing the spoils?

So, in conclusion, as the APC prepares for 2023, the CPC and ACN blocs of the party can vie any other position available in the party but not the Presidency and the Vice Presidency; those two positions should be the exclusive preserve of other blocs of the party whose contributions were equally consequential to APC’s success in 2015.

Penguin is a bird of reason!

