APC Announces Date For Osun Governorship Primary Election, Pegs Form At ₦22.5m

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced February 19 as the date for the conduct of the party’s primary election for the Osun 2022 governorship election.

The date was announced in a statement shared on the party’s social media pages on Thursday and signed by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

The statement also contained details of the APC revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Osun State.

The party announced that governorship forms will cost ₦22.5million broken down as ₦20 million for the nomination form while the expression of interest form costs ₦2.5million.

However, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees.

The party statement reads in part: “In accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released a revised timetable and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2022 Governorship Primary Election in Osun State.”

Below is the revised timetable

***Notice of Election to the State Chapter – Wednesday 17th November, 2021

***Sale of Forms (APC National Secretariat) – Thursday 18th November, 2021

***Last Day for Submission of Completed Forms and accompanying documents (APC National Secretariat) – Wednesday 9th February, 2022

***Screening of Aspirants – Thursday 10th February, 2022

***Publication of claims and objections – Saturday 12th February, 2022

***Screening Appeals – Thursday 15th February, 2022

***PRIMARY ELECTION – Saturday 19th February, 2022

***Election Appeal – Tuesday 22nd February, 2022.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker who represented Yobe South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Hassan, has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News gathered that Hassan, who was a staunch member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dumped the party on Wednesday in Abuja.

Hasaan, also known as Dambu was received into the party by Yobe Governor and Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

Also on hand to receive the former lawmaker were Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu; Senator Ibrahim Bomoi; Yobe APC Chairman, Muhammadu Gadaka.

