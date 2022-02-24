APC Chairmanship: Aspirant Kicks Against Reported Presidential Endorsement

Mohammed Saidu Etsu APC National Chairman Aspirant has kicked against the reported presidential endorsement of one of the many contenders to the coveted party seat, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Alhaji the Etsu said as a contender for the seat of Chairman of the party he has not been briefed and purported expectation that all other Aspirants should withdraw from the race is a non starter.

According to him given the resources committed by the individual contestants to the project, the minimum the Aspirants would require is for them and other stakeholders of the party to be carried along as he vehemently rejected the purported endorsement.

“As a solid contender vying for the APC national chairman from the north-central part of the country, I will be utterly surprised to see this claim come to light.

“Nobody has communicated me to this effect and if such claims are to hold weight, I strongly believe that the party knows the best channel to reach out to us, as fellow aspirants who are equally qualified for this seat.

“”Politics is about people, whether directly or indirectly, nominations and the reaching of consensus for this sensitive position should be a game of numbers. We have over 41 million registered APC members across the country, with a number of them being involved in the internal party decision-making process. Most of which, I know that are not aware of this claim.

“In the situation of partisan politics, elections do begin from the political party’s politics. This implies that our party, the ruling All Progressives Congress must take the responsibility of acting as a good ambassador for a fair-hearing internal party politics as well as promoter/custodian of true democracy. This is what I intend to uphold with my ‘Reset Agenda’ when I emerge as the party chairman.

“My Co-contestants and I have spent a great deal of resources campaigning and rallying around the 36 of Nigeria for at least a year now. I will categorically state that I am unhesitatingly ready to purchase the party chairmanship form right away, should the sales of forms be rolled out at this point.

“I am therefore calling on the stakeholders to look into the current situation and swiftly react to it because if this is true, we cannot agree to this decision as candidates.

“While we are holding back to hear from the party, this decision remains unacceptable and I beseech the stakeholders to disregard and discontinue this claim”.

