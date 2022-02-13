President Muhammadu Buhari has rejected a proposal from two All Progressives Congress (APC) state governors to adopt a certain aspirant as the next national chairman of the party during the February 26 convention.

Buhari, The Nation gathered yesterday, asked the two governors to take their proposal to the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), their fellow governors and other party leaders for consideration.

The back door approach of the two governors is said to have widened the cracks in the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) which is scheduled to hold a make or break meeting today in Abuja on the zoning of party offices.

The PGF’s proposal is expected to be relayed to Buhari by tomorrow for a final decision by him, party sources said.

Several APC governors and members of the CECPC are understood to have been upset by the conduct of their two colleagues who allegedly sought to sell their favoured candidate to the President through the back door.

https://thenationonlineng.net/apc-chairmanship-buhari-rejects-proposal-from-two-governors/

