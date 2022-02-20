APC Convention: Uzodimma, Okorocha’s Camps Disagree Over Postponement

The camps of Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma and his predecessor Senator Rochas Okorocha camps have disagreed over planned postponement of the All Progressives Congress(APC) National convention.

Uzodimma’s camp said there is good reason for postponement of the convention slated for February 26 because the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) would not be holding the Federal and State by-elections across the country on that day it will be organising a national convention for the party.

Reacting on the matter, Imo APC chairman loyal to Okorocha, Dan Nwafor, said nothing will stop the convention from holding as scheduled.

He added that the whole idea of calling for a shift was already allegedly preplanned by the Buni caretaker committee.

Nwafor lampooned the committee chairman for the hiccups in the party and accused him of attempting to be in charge of the primary elections of the party and at the same being the Governor of Yobe State.

“I do not subscribe to shifting the date for the APC convention but it is already preplanned that this convention will not hold ,Mai Mallam Buni is a total failure ,he has not done anything to improve the chances of the party going forward to 2023 ,he wants to be in charge and conduct the primary,that’s his problem .

“He is the Governor of Yobe State but he has abandoned his responsibility only to be running about as caretaker committee chairman,he can’t be caretaker forever ,but he and the people he is working with want him to be in power.There is nothing abinitio to show that he wants to conduct the election,he is a disappointment,’ Nwafor said.

However, State Publicity Secretary of the party, Cajetan Duke loyal to Uzodimma said the election would coincide with the bye election of the Federal and State constitutencies bye elections and called for its postponement.

He said: “Of course you know that there are four or six Federal and State constitencies and INEC will not be doing election on that day and at the same time be organising convention for the party. So, if you check it ,it is not right, we can not be doing convention and at the same time be doing by election.

“You know here in Imo, we are involved in the by-election. I am aware that the convention was slated on 26th February and on that date, there will be by-election for the Federal and State constitutencies in Nigeria. So, if there is any postponement it should be in that order,” he said.

