APC Develops Template For Sharing Party Structure Between Ganduje, Shekarau Camp

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has developed a template for sharing party positions between factions led by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and a senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau.

The duo had locked horns, fighting over the control of the party in the state.

Rising from an emergency meeting summoned Saturday night by the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, the party resolved to send a committee to Kano to ensure compliance with the new sharing template.

In a statement after the Saturday night meeting, spokesman for Mr Shekarau, Sule Yau Sule, confirmed that the party has developed “a template of ALL INCLUSIVENESS” for the APC in Kano.

He said the details of who gets what would be made available to both sides on Monday.

“A high powered committee from the secretariat to be constituted and dispatched to Kano to ensure strict compliance and implementation of the template to be given on Monday,” Mr Sule added.

It is not clear whether the legal tussle will continue after the eventual implementation of the template.



