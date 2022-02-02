APC: Fears Over Adamu Committee’s Request For Extension

The request by the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led All Progressives Congress, APC, National Reconciliation Committee for a seven-day extension of its mandate has generated fears among some stakeholders of the party who considered it a ploy to shift the February 26 national convention of the party.

The Adamu committee had on Monday, submitted an interim report to the Governor. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC but with a request for an additional seven days to conclude its assignment.,

“Immediately after the New Year, we got a definite date of 26th February. Now, in the nature of reconciliation in a country like Nigeria, it was not easy to get and compile all the petitions at a go.

‘’We got some petitions in such a time that the schedule we had drawn could not accommodate. As a result of that, we gave till 31st (January) about a week hoping that those who missed the opportunity for their petitions to be heard will then receive further notifications to submit petitions.

“We suggest that there are some issues that will still come to the Interim Report. Some of them (petitioners) are hanging around the Secretariat as we talk. And we believe it is fair in the spirit of APC that they are given a fair hearing…

‘’We believe strongly that all our activities will find a light afterwards. We are requesting for seven days from today to receive those yet to be listened to then make a submission of the final report,”, Adamu had requested.

The CECPC has, however, not fixed a date to meet and decide on whether to grant the request for an extension, but a top party official said the party leadership has to receive the final report, deliberate on it and adopt it before it could proceed with the convention.

“Ideally, you cannot go ahead with the national convention without looking at all the reports. The Adamu committee has requested more days.

‘’The CECPC has to meet and approve that request. That will take some time. Already, to guess are wagging that some people may want the capitalize on that request to ensure the postponement of the convention,” said the source.

The CECPC had on January 31, received the interim report of its National Reconciliation Committee and by the convention timetable, it is to, on February 2, consider and adopt the reports of state congresses.

According to the timetable signed by the National Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, the party leadership will inaugurate state executives on February 3 even as sales of forms to all aspirants vying for national offices will commence on February 14.

There are, however, concerns that the request by the reconciliation committee could also scuttle the planned inauguration of state party executives as many of the states are still embroiled in crisis.

“Inaugurating the state executives could lead to more crisis because most of the issues have not been resolved. Cases have not been withdrawn from courts. The governors are seriously pushing for the inauguration of the executives because they were able to get their lieutenants on the executives,” said another source.

Sen. Akpanudoedehe did not immediately respond to enquiries as to whether the state executives would be inaugurated tomorrow.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/apc-fears-over-adamu-committees-request-for-extension/

