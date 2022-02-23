APC National Convention: CCEPC Zones Party Offices (See List)

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday after President Muhammadu Buhari held a meeting with APC governors, Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna governor, said the northern zone would have the positions the southern zone held before. El-Rufai said all the APC governors and the president are on the same page as regards the zoning formula.

“We have agreed to a zoning formula for all the six geo-political zones,” the governor had said.

“Essentially, the northern zone will have the positions the south have had in the last eight years. And vice versa. It is a very simple, equitable and fair formula. We will now go back & consult at the zonal level & look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation we started in earnest. By the grace of God, on 26th of March, we would have done our national convention.”

APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:

NORTH-CENTRAL

National chairman

National vice-chairman

Deputy national secretary

Deputy national legal adviser

Deputy national publicity secretary

Zonal secretary

Zonal youth leader

Zonal organizing secretary

Zonal women leader

Zonal PWD leader

APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:

SOUTH-SOUTH

National vice-chairman

National publicity secretary

National women leader

Deputy national treasurer

Deputy national welfare secretary

Zonal secretary

Zonal youth leader

Zonal organizing secretary

Zonal women leader

APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:

SOUTH-WEST

National secretary

National vice-chairman

National youth leader

Deputy national auditor

Zonal secretary

Zonal youth leader

Zonal organizing secretary

Zonal women leader

Zonal persons with disabilities (PWDs) leader

APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:

SOUTH-EAST

Deputy national chairman

National vice-chairman

National treasurer

National welfare secretary

Deputy national organizing secretary

Zonal secretary

Zonal youth leader

Zonal organizing secretary

Zonal women leader

Zonal PWD leader

APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:

NORTH-WEST

National vice-chairman

National legal adviser

National organising secretary

National financial secretary

Deputy national youth leader

Zonal secretary

Zonal youth leader

Zonal organising secretary

Zonal women leader

Zonal PWD leader

APC ZONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:

NORTH-EAST

Deputy national chairman

National auditor

National vice-chairman

Deputy national financial secretary

Deputy national women leader

Zonal secretary

Zonal youth leader

Zonal organising secretary

Zonal women leader

Zonal PWD leader

