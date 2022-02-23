APC National Convention: CCEPC Zones Party Offices (See List)

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday after President Muhammadu Buhari held a meeting with APC governors, Nasir el-Rufai, Kaduna governor, said the northern zone would have the positions the southern zone held before. El-Rufai said all the APC governors and the president are on the same page as regards the zoning formula.
“We have agreed to a zoning formula for all the six geo-political zones,” the governor had said.
“Essentially, the northern zone will have the positions the south have had in the last eight years. And vice versa. It is a very simple, equitable and fair formula. We will now go back & consult at the zonal level & look at the positions that are available and the process of the convention preparation we started in earnest. By the grace of God, on 26th of March, we would have done our national convention.”
APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:
NORTH-CENTRAL
National chairman
National vice-chairman
Deputy national secretary
Deputy national legal adviser
Deputy national publicity secretary
Zonal secretary
Zonal youth leader
Zonal organizing secretary
Zonal women leader
Zonal PWD leader
APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:
SOUTH-SOUTH
National vice-chairman
National publicity secretary
National women leader
Deputy national treasurer
Deputy national welfare secretary
Zonal secretary
Zonal youth leader
Zonal organizing secretary
Zonal women leader
APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:
SOUTH-WEST
National secretary
National vice-chairman
National youth leader
Deputy national auditor
Zonal secretary
Zonal youth leader
Zonal organizing secretary
Zonal women leader
Zonal persons with disabilities (PWDs) leader
APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:
SOUTH-EAST
Deputy national chairman
National vice-chairman
National treasurer
National welfare secretary
Deputy national organizing secretary
Zonal secretary
Zonal youth leader
Zonal organizing secretary
Zonal women leader
Zonal PWD leader
APC NATIONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:
NORTH-WEST
National vice-chairman
National legal adviser
National organising secretary
National financial secretary
Deputy national youth leader
Zonal secretary
Zonal youth leader
Zonal organising secretary
Zonal women leader
Zonal PWD leader
APC ZONAL CONVENTION UPDATE:
NORTH-EAST
Deputy national chairman
National auditor
National vice-chairman
Deputy national financial secretary
Deputy national women leader
Zonal secretary
Zonal youth leader
Zonal organising secretary
Zonal women leader
Zonal PWD leader
https://twitter.com/elrufai/status/1496569220737519621?t=piYo2t9_NGOeS0WHRK1m4Q&s=19