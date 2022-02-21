The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the party’s February 26 national convention, indefinitely.

The CECPC has instead notified the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC of its decision to conduct zonal congresses in March.

The letter dated 21st February was addressed to the INEC Chairman and jointly signed by Governor Buni and the National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

In the letter, the CECPC said; “This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is predicated on the evaluation of our Party Constitution.

“In furtherance to Article 85 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and compliance with Section 12:6 of our Party Constitution we hereby write to notify the Commission that our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled to hold its Zonal Congresses on Saturday 26th March, 2022.

“Kindly arrange for your officials to monitor the exercise accordingly.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem”.

Source: https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/breaking-apc-postpones-national-convention-indefinitely/

