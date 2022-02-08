Members of State Houses of Assembly across the country under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, for President in 2023.

The endorsement was contained in a communiqué issued after the extraordinary meeting of the forum of APC State Legislators of the Federation held in Abuja, yesterday.

The 365 legislators, who attended the programme across the country, also passed a vote of confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari for his performance and leadership qualities.

Similarly, the lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee for repositioning the party and for his purposeful leadership.

Explaining why they threw their support behind the presidential bid of Bello, the forum described the Kogi governor as a young performer who has the interest of the country at heart.

The lawmakers also decided to embark on mobilisation of support for Bello’s aspiration in their various states.

They said: “The State Assembly Legislators of the Federation endorse and state their unalloyed and unshaken support for the aspiration of the young and ebullient governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, who has, against all odds, decided to take the bull by the horn, by aspiring for the office of President of Nigeria in 2023.”

https://guardian.ng/politics/apc-state-legislators-endorse-yahaya-bello-for-2023-presidency-mobilise-support/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...