APC Trying To Penetrate Our Party – Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has accused the All Progressives Congressive (APC) of trying to “penetrate the leadership” of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike said this on Wednesday after a closed-door meeting with party stakeholders in Plateau state.

The Rivers governor had earlier attended the court sitting for the trial of Jonah Jang, former governor of Plateau, who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alongside Yusuf Pam, former cashier in the office of the secretary to the state government (OSSG), for alleged misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N6.32 billion.

After the court sitting, Wike held a meeting with Jang and Jeremiah Useni, a former governorship candidate of the PDP.

According to a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, his spokesperson, the Rivers governor said the visit was part of efforts to reclaim the state for the opposition party in the next general election.

“I do know that there will be bye-election at the federal constituency and state constituency, and then again we are talking about the gubernatorial and national election next year. If the party is not united, no matter how bad APC is, there is no way we can win,” he was quoted as saying.

“And so, for me, personal sacrifices can be made if you’ve fought wars for this country, for the unity of Nigeria. Today, Nigeria is bleeding. Not only Nigeria is bleeding, Plateau too is bleeding. I have no apology to say that the people of Plateau state are waiting for you both to put the party together and then you will just take back Plateau state. Plateau state is a natural PDP state.

“There are disagreements everywhere. There are disagreements in the party both at the national level. So, it is not a question of ‘I am right’. It is not a question of ‘Jang is right; you are wrong, or you are right; Jang is wrong’. It is a question of, for whatever it takes, can we please, in the name of God, leave our personal interests and make our party move forward.

“APC is trying to penetrate our party to make sure that the leadership of the party at the national level is being distracted through one or two persons. But we are making sure that does not happen. While we are doing that, we also want to make sure that the branches are also united.

“If the party is united, then we are sure of coasting home in 2023. And not just the national election, also Plateau state, knowing fully well that Plateau is a PDP state but somehow we are no longer in power in Plateau state.”

Speaking on the meeting between Jang and Useni, Wike said both men have agreed to work together in the interest of the PDP.

“I can tell you that the two of them have agreed. They will meet on their own, compare notes and share. Then, we will later meet. By the grace of God, I can tell you that PDP will bounce back in Plateau state,” he said.

https://www.thecable.ng/apc-trying-to-penetrate-our-party-says-wike

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...