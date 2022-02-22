APC Zoned Presidency To The South – El-Rufai

APC Zones 2023 Presidency To South, Chairmanship To North

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned its 2023 Presidential ticket to the South while the Chairman of the party in the March 26 convention will come from the North.

This was disclosed by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors on Tuesday.

Kaduna governor stated that the President and the governors agreed on the zoning formula for all the six geopolitical zones ahead of the 2023 general elections.

https://punchng.com/apc-govs-initially-divided-over-convention-date-says-el-rufai/

