APC’s Jude Ngaj Wins Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency Bye-Election In Cross River

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State have won the Ogoja/Yala federal constituency by-elections.

The party’s candidate, Chief Jude Ngaji, was declared the winner by the returning officer, Dr Edor John, of the philosophy department of the University of Calabar.

Details of the result show that the APC candidate polled 22,778 while the candidate of the PDP, Mike Usibe, came second with 20, 590 votes.

Other results show that Ongro Rock of the APM polled 135 votes, Raphael Okacha of the APP polled 75 votes while Ogonyi Joseph of the PRP polled 65 votes.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/02/just-in-apc-wins-yala-ogoja-federal-constituency-bye-election-in-cross-river/amp/

