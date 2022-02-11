Are Nigerian Graduates Employable?

Everybody knows unemployment is a big issue in this country. So many are searching for jobs long after completion of tertiary education and youth service, with few offers in sight.

We come over here to complain about the lack of job opportunities. But my experience over the past 4 months in this arena has been very interesting.

On average, hiring managers forward 3-4 job vacancies/offers to me each week, asking me for candidates I can refer to them for one job opportunity or the other.

I just moved cities and changed jobs within Nigeria, and my experience on my previous job and the new one is the same: the HR department has a LOT of open roles. They are looking for job candidates but cannot find any.

One of the HR staff keeps coming to our side of the office almost every day that they are looking for candidates to fill this role, do we know anyone to refer?

Only yesterday I was speaking with a manager on a job I’d left 2 years ago. He was complaining that he had roles to fill but didn’t have candidates. I had a similar conversation with yet another ex-supervisor of mine – looking for staff for a new team he was putting together.

And it makes one wonder: so many jobs, so few qualified candidates? Or what exactly is going on?

Like I said, the last 4 months have given me a clue to what is going on.

Over the last 4 months, I have had to seek staff for short-term roles. And my experience has been lamentable. Horror stories. I could write a book on them.

The number of candidates that talk a good game but cannot deliver scrap, that promise Mount Everest but deliver an anthill – is appalling.

Initially, I kept an open mind and was willing to take people on their word, and trust that they would be reliable enough to deliver. I wanted to open up opportunities for young people to earn income commensurate to their skills. I actually had a dream to through my short-term role opportunities, nurture a pipeline of promising talent that I can whole-heartedly refer to my previous colleagues and managers who come to me seeking job candidates because they have done great work I can vouch for (I don’t just refer anyone because these people come to me because they know I do quality work and value quality work and will only refer quality talent to them – I have a reputation to protect).

But after quite a few false starts and hundreds of thousands of naira down the drain, I have to ask myself: are our graduates really employable?

From my experience, and those of others, here are a few ways our graduates shoot themselves in the foot and deny themselves a chance of a rewarding job opportunity or offer:

1. Lack a can-do attitude. I remember once contacting a job candidate who had applied to fill a role to do a preliminary interview. I could tell from his CV that he had almost no experience, but the job to be done was not that technical so I felt this is something someone that learns fast can do. On calling him and explaining the work to be done in detail, imagine what the fellow told me? He sighed and started grumbling and hissing “I don’t think I can do this kind of work o”. And this was basic research and data gathering oo, work every university graduate would have done in their final year. I just jejely left him.

I wonder why a graduate looking for work would act that way. This is a job you sent your CV for, no one forced you to send it in. The least you could do is do research on what the role entails, and convey confidence when your interviewer calls by explaining that even though you have limited experience, you can learn quickly. I guess he wasn’t really looking. But these are those people will look at, and say the Nigerian system has failed job seekers.

2. Lack a growth mindset (allergic to learning and constructive feedback). I have noticed this trend with youths, particularly in the 21-28 age range. They do not know how to handle feedback on their work output well. If you tell them their work needs improvement, they act like you have slapped them in the face. And when I see this sort of reaction I just want to shake them and tell them: you are too young to be thinking your work will be perfect from scratch! That’s the value of time and experience – it improves the quality of work. You work cannot be 100% at the first attempt or even the second attempt, but with refinement, feedback, work and skills get better. But these ones will go around to report you to others that you are wicked or other falsehoods, meanwhile, you are only looking out for their own progress. (Let me iterate here that I do constructive feedback – I don’t shout or insult or put down people’s personalities in the name of feedback because I know this is not helpful: it only destroys self-esteem. So I am referring to normal, even-toned, dispassioned feedback. And this is the feedback they take offense with. SMH)

3. Religious fanaticism. You hear of candidates that tell interviewers that they cannot come to work on Fridays. Or that they have to leave early on Wednesdays for choir practice. Meanwhile, the first interviewer is a Muslim, and the second interviewer is a Christian, a church deacon. Imagine what the interviewers think of such candidates. When these candidates get the job rejection, they will be consoling themselves that they are facing persecution for their faith, not knowing that what they are facing is the consequence of stupidity.

That’s all I will say on this one. In all things, apply wisdom.

4. Entitlement mentality. I think this is an issue I will blame the motivational speakers on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn for. They have sold this stupendous idea to young people that they can get a job that will earn them millions with almost zero experience. They convince them to toss aside “low-paying” jobs and demand to be paid “their worth”. They lie to them that only paid internships should be pursued.

Let me clarify something here. I absolutely hate the idea of jobs that pay graduates what can barely take them home. But the unfortunate reality is that in a capitalist market, money follows value. People will pay you a high salary because they believe you will deliver a high value to their company. Not because you hold a certificate paper, because everyone holds that, and you know what they say about supply and demand. If you don’t have in-demand, hot skills that are scarce, be ready to take up that peanut-paying job and that unpaid internship to learn what you need to learn to be in demand. It is called stooping to conquer.

But many job candidates don’t understand the market they are in yet. So they struggle in this area.

5. Poor work ethic. This is one I can write a book on. It appears many graduates don’t understand that employers employ them to ADD value. So they engage in behaviors that erode or destroy value for their employer. And wonder why no one wants to hire them.

What is value to an employer? Time and Trust.

How is the value of Time and Trust eroded?

i. By missing deadlines. This is when someone is asked to complete a task by 3 pm on Wednesday, but instead, completes it and send it by 5 pm on Friday. And does not apologize or communicate ahead of time that there will be a delay so their employer can manage the impact. Time is money – this is unacceptable behavior

ii. By being unreliable. This is connected to the above in a way. When a supervisor gives work to you, they want to be able to go elsewhere and come back assured that you will do the exact work. But sometimes, there is no communication, and after the time elapses, the work is not done. When your employer has to engage in prayer and fasting for you to deliver your work on time and in good quality, know you won’t last long. You are creating too much stress.

6. Refusal to self-develop. In the world we are living in, the biggest disservice you can do to yourself is to end your personal learning and development with a BSc or BA. Even if you cannot afford a Master’s program, there are so many free online courses that allow one to take up relevant digital skills (mind you, digital skills go beyond software programming, so there are skills for you if you absolutely hate the idea of coding).

And even asides from digital skills, there are so many other things to learn to become workplace-ready (employable). You need to learn business writing, proper verbal and written communication skills, telephone and email etiquette, emotional intelligence, team and collaboration skills. And all of these are available – for FREE! – on this internet. Same internet all of us are using. So it is always disappointing when I encounter a job seeker who has been searching for years but in all this time of searching, did not set apart time to ensure they have the workplace skills to succeed.

After all my plenty story, I’m still hoping we do have employable Nigerian graduates out there. Those that know better than to fall into the above-listed traps. What do you think? Share in the comments

