Aregbesola’s Security Shot Sporadically Without Provocation – Police

The Police Command in Osun State has narrated the shooting incident involving the convoy of Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

The former Governor’s motorcade was attacked on Monday by hoodlums at Orisumbare/MFS Road in Osogbo, the capital.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said that it was some of the minister’s escorts that opened fire without provocation.

The spokesperson noted that the episode occurred at about 5.40pm as NSCDC, Correctional Service, Immigration personnel escorted Aregbesola.

Some “unidentified armed people suspected to be political thugs were with the convoy.

“Suddenly, some of the security escorts of the minister started shooting sporadically into the air without any provocation nor attack, thereby causing members of the public to scramble for their safety,”

she added.

The police confirmed that thirteen empty shells of G-3, assault and AK-37 rifles were recovered along the road after the minister’s departure.

Noting that no one died, the PRO said a full report would be made available at the end of investigation.

Factional Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiodun Agboola, earlier said the minister was attacked by political thugs while coming from Ilesa.

“Today’s attempt on the life of the minister is a confirmation that Osun is no longer a safe State”, Agboola declared.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/02/15/osun-aregbesolas-security-shot-sporadically-without-provocation-police/?amp=1

