Arewa Princess Drops ‘Love Deh Sweet’ Video In The Spirit Of Valentine

Valentine: Angel Twani Drops New Video ‘Love Deh Sweet’

In the spirit of Valentine season, Abuja based music artiste, Angel Twani, popularly known as Arewa Princess has released new music video, titled Love Deh Sweet.

The February 14 Valentine Day is an annual event that celebrates love with exchange of greeting cards and gifts.

The musician who is also the founder Twani Foundation, a humanitarian and peace advocating organisation had in recent times taken her campaign to the street with a practical examples.

In a social media post, she appeals to those who have the means to reach out to someone in need of touch of love this season an beyond.

