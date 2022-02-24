Armed Robbers Attack Banks In Edo, Several Killed

Some Daredevil armed robbers have attacked some commercial banks in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the incident took place on Thursday afternoon.

According to the spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Bello Kontongs, the attack led to substantial damages to the affected banks, noting that details about the incident will be communicated later.

Eyewitness report that the robbers were very co-ordinated in the attack. A Lexus-350 jeep(in silver colour) fully loaded ‘cash’ was sighted heading towards Ubiaza old road in the town.

“The sporadic shots by the armed robbers caused panic in the town. The robbers came prepared. People are just running helter-skelter”, another source said.

