Arsenal Cancels Aubameyang’s Contract Ahead Of Barcelona Move

Arsenal have reportedly cancelled Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract, with the player set to join Barcelona on a permanent deal, Newspremises reports.

Aubameyang will sign for the LaLiga giants as a free agent, according to Sky Sports.

The Gunners have been trying to offload the 32-year-old, who is on £350,000 a week, after manager Mikel Arteta stripped him of the captaincy in December following a disciplinary issue.

Arsenal will save around £25m in wages with Aubameyang’s departure.

But his exit means there are just two recognised strikers at the club, with both Eddie Nketiah and Alex Lacazette out of contract in the summer.

Aubameyang’s move to Barca had looked off earlier on Deadline Day after talks broke down over the financial part of the deal.

But it’s understood that Aubameyang, who flew out to Barcelona on Monday morning, took a significant paycut to facilitate the move. https://newspremises.com.ng/arsenal-cancel-aubameyangs-contract-ahead-of-barcelona-move/

