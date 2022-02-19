Arsenal Vs Brentford 2 – 1 – (Full Time)

Arsenal taking shape…

Toney was absent for the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace and also missed the midweek defeat to Manchester City because of a calf problem.

“We hope he will be (available),” boss Frank said.

“He’ll be assessed during the week and we’ll do everything we can to get him available.

“It’s not like we can say he will 100% be fit, but it’s something we are hoping for and think that could be realistic but it depends on how he is progressing during this week.

“Of course we would love to have our top scorer out there on the pitch but I think Bryan (Mbeumo) and (Yoann) Wissa are good strikers and good players who can score goals.”

The Bees ended a six-game losing streak and Frank was pleased with the performance despite admitting his side need to do better in the final third of the pitch.

“The big positive is we got a clean sheet but I think we’ve performed to get other clean sheets where we didn’t get it,” he added.

“I’m very pleased that we are so solid and difficult to play against. I think that’s a big thing.

“The thing we need to do better is still on the ball and have more quality in the final third.”

