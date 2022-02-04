Aside Sex, Most Girls Have Nothing To Offer A Man – Charly Boy

Stop looking for ready-made husbands, Charly Boy tells ladies

Singer and activist Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has urged ladies to resist offering only sex in relationships.

The former PMAN president said that ladies must be able to support their men in other areas of life.

Oputa noted that relationships are cut short nowadays because many ladies only have sex to offer in their relationships and nothing more

He said: “A lot of girls complain that guys walk away from them simply because they refused giving them Sex. Some have even turned into intimacy gadgets just to keep their man. Let me be very open here, sex might not be the reason these guys walk away.

“Remove sex from a relationship and see that most girls don’t have anything else to offer their man. Aside sex, what do you have to offer to a man. Can you support him spiritually? Can you support him physically/financially? How about mentally?

“All you do is demand money for bags, shoes, phones, clothes, and outings. Making him spend unnecessarily. What are you even bringing to the table. Have you ever sat him down and helped him plan about his future. Try to be a Woman that a man will always regret losing for the rest of his life.

“Be that woman that your man can never afford to lose to another man. Build your man to your taste and stop looking for a ready-made husband when you are not a ready-made wife”.



https://thenationonlineng.net/stop-looking-for-ready-made-husbands-charly-boy-tells-ladies/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...