ASUU: FG Sets Up Visitation Panels, Whitepaper Committees

Barely a week into the one-month warning strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Federal Government has taken a step towards resolving one of the pressing demands by the union.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, yesterday, announced the setting up of 21 panels to draft the whitepapers for the reports of visitation panels earlier sent to Nigerian tertiary institutions to review their activities.

ASUU had demanded the release of whitepapers on the reports of the panels constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2021 to visit 88 tertiary institutions across the country. It lamented that many months after the submission of reports to the government, the whitepapers were yet to be released.

The panels, which were constituted based on ASUU’s request, submitted their reports to the education minister in August 2021.

While receiving the report, Mr. Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukuwuemeka Nwajiuba, promised that government would give adequate attention to the recommendations contained in the reports.

The union, after its two-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, began the four-week warning strike to protest the non-implementation of a 2009 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the government.



