Atiku, Obasanjo Hold Closed-Door Meeting Over 2023 Presidency

Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar met with Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Saturday, POLITICS NIGERIA has gathered.

According to reliable sources, the meeting which held behind closed-doors may be related to the former’s 2023 presidential ambition.

Although he has not formally announced his intentions to run, Atiku has been consulting with various stakeholders across the country for several weeks now and is keen to become the nation’s number 1 citizen in 2023.

Atiku, a Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2019, arrived the penthouse residence located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, around 10:00am and went straight into a meeting with Obasanjo.

He is also expected to meet the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.



