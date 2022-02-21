Aubameyang Opens Barcelona Account With Hat-Trick

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Barcelona goals by registering a hat-trick as they extended their unbeaten run in La Liga to nine matches with victory at Valencia.

Aubameyang, who joined from Arsenal for free on 2 February, slammed in the opener on his first La Liga start.

Frenkie de Jong tapped in a second and Aubameyang converted from close range, despite a VAR check for offside.

Carlos Soler pulled one back before Aubameyang notched a fortunate third.

Substitute Pedri appeared to have scored Barcelona’s fourth but his powerful 25-yard effort glanced Aubameyang’s back on its way in.

The goal was initially given to 19-year-old Pedri but was later awarded to Aubameyang.

He could have added a fourth goal late on when a ball fell his way in the box, only for home keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili to deny the 32-year-old.

Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets said: “Since Aubameyang arrived, he has been working hard. We know he hasn’t played many minutes this season.

“He is a fabulous player and having him in the squad, having come here for free, is really positive for us.”

Barca manager Xavi will be thrilled with his side’s efficiency as they extended their unbeaten run in the league, which now stretches back to 4 December.

In the opening half, their three shots produced three goals as Valencia paid for a slack 15-minute spell in which Barca’s quick passing clicked.

Valencia – now seven games without a win in the league – thought they had made it 3-1 before the break but Soler was denied, with VAR for the first time ever ruling out a goal in La Liga, because the ball had gone out of play for a throw in.

Soler powered in a diving header after half-time but Aubameyang’s deflected third put an end to any comeback hopes.

“It’s been an important victory today,” added Busquets. “In the first half we were very efficient. That allowed us to dominate the game. It meant we were calm enough to play in our style. I think it was a good performance.

“In other games we have got ahead but have not been able to dominate and rivals have got back into the game. Today we did the job.”

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/60454179

