AY Celebrates First Daughter On Her 14th Birthday. See How Big She Looks Now (Pix)

Comedian AY Makun Celebrates First Daughter, Michelle On Her 14th Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian comedian, Richard Ayodeji Makun, popularly known as AY celebrated his daughter, Michelle, on her 14th birthday today, IGBERETV reports.

The father-of-two took to his Instagram page to share pictures of himself and his daughter as he reminisced on how he watched her grow.

He also sent good wishes and heartfelt prayers to the celebrant, as he affirmed his love for his daughter.

He wrote;

“My lovely daughter, time seems to have flown by. Just the other day you could barely stand like your baby sister Ayomide, and now I get to watch you run the world at age 14! Watching you grow up has been such a joy, and I know that only greatness lies ahead for you., with a baby sister to share your dreams and aspirations with. May your birthday be just as spectacular as you are. Happy birthday, Michelle Adeola Makun. I love you”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZbAliZsfer/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This comes weeks after the comedian welcomed his second child, Ayomide, with his wife, Mabel.

Ayomide was born 13 years after the birth of her elder sister, Michelle. AY had hailed his wife, Mabel, for the sacrifices she made towards childbirth.

https://igberetvnews.com/1413722/comedian-ay-makun-celebrates-first-daughter-michelle-14th-birthday-photos/

