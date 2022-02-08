Bad Fuel Sold At Petrol Stations In Lagos (Pictures)

Bad Petrol is in circulation in Lagos, Nigeria and this is what the Bad fuel looks like. There has been reports of damage to cars and generator engines as a result of buying these Petrol.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yJawnCUhjM
