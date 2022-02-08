Bad Fuel Sold At Petrol Stations In Lagos (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Bad Petrol is in circulation in Lagos, Nigeria and this is what the Bad fuel looks like. There has been reports of damage to cars and generator engines as a result of buying these Petrol.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yJawnCUhjM

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: